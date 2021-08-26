AUBURN — After taking off in 2020 because of the pandemic, the ACD Festival Hoosier Tour will once again be hitting the road on Tuesday.
A group of 32 cars and 61 participants will begin this year’s journey from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum on Tuesday morning. The group’s two-day trip will take them to Ohio where they will call the Findlay Inn in Findlay, Ohio home for two days.
Bill Hohler, chair of the event, said they are happy with the turnout this year as the pandemic is still lingering in the area.
This year’s tour will include Auburns and Cords only, as no Duesenberg owners signed up for the trip. It will feature this year’s festival poster car, a black 1927 Auburn.
Hohler believes the 1927 is the oldest car in this year’s tour.
“We have participants from California to Maine and all points in between,” he said.
Before leaving town on Tuesday, the group will convene on Main Street in front of Auburn Brewing Company on Monday night from 5-8 p.m.
Hohler said residents are welcome to come downtown and enjoy the cars while talking with their owners.
While in Ohio, the group will also be making stops in Napoleon and Grand Rapids. The cars will also be on display while in Findlay.
Hohler said the whole point of the trip is to get the word out about the ACD Festival.
“We are hoping to promote the festival to residents within a couple hours of Auburn,” he said.
Having the cars on display allows the public to interact with the owners, who in turn encourage people to come to Auburn during the festival.
The group will return to Auburn on Thursday around 11:30 a.m. just before the annual kick-off luncheon and celebration at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.