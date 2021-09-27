AUBURN — With the adoption of a $33.75 million 2022 budget, the DeKalb County Council took another step forward in getting the wages of county officials and employees in line.
At the start of this year’s budget process, Council President Rick Ring made it known that the key initiative was to bring the salaries of county employees up.
During the Sept. 13 council meeting, Ring said there was no standard percentage across the board on the salary increases for 2022.
The vast majority of employees received what was described as a “significant raise.”
The council used a wage study completed in 2019 and added in the cost of living increases from 2019 through 2022 when figuring wage increases.
The raise however, didn’t cover all employees, as some are maxed out at the top of their salary range for their positions.
This led Councilman Robert Krafft to make a motion to give Ben Parker, county highway superintendent, and Jack Smith, director of information systems, each 2% raises.
“I have an issue with two department heads (IS and county highway) who aren’t getting raises,” he said before voting on the salary ordinances. “It seems wrong to not give them raises.”
President Ring agreed with Krafft.
“Personally, I agree with Bob. These two work really hard,” Ring said. “I know we did the best we could to bring wage scales up, but I think there is additional work that needs to be done on the wage scales.”
The motion to give the 2% raise was approved by the council unanimously.
In discussing the issue, Ring said there is still more work that needs to be done before 2023.
“I think the (pay) ranges in all the categories need to be seriously looked at,” he said.
Ring suggested having a job study done in 2022 to take an in depth look at each county employee’s job description and work load.
As the fiscal governing body of the county, salaries are the sole responsibility of the council.
After passage of the salary ordinance, the 2022 budget was amended and approved unanimously.
The DeKalb County Airport Authority budget for 2022 was also approved.
Before the budget adoptions, the council addressed another issue that has been hanging in the wind for a number of months.
Rudi Eidam, representing Auburn Renewables, was back in front of the board asking if an agreement was reached on a tax abatement for a 55-acre solar project off of C.R. 19 just west of Auburn.
The project, which is currently under construction, is exempt from the county’s commercial solar field moratorium because it sits within the City of Auburn Planning and Zoning Jurisdiction.
Commissioner Mike Watson said the commissioners are close to coming up with language referencing tax exemptions for commercial solar companies. The commissioners have been exploring what other counties in the state have done and are working with Baker Tilly.
Ring said the council would definitely be ready to vote on the issue by the Nov. 9 meeting.
“Auburn Renewables have been very accommodating to us. They asked us several months ago,” he said. “They could have insisted that we act on the tax abatement. They have gone out of their way to make sure we have the economic development agreements signed and right.”
