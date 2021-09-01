SPENCERVILLE — An early morning crash has left a Harlan woman in critical condition.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4700 block of C.r. 68 at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Upon arrival officers found a 2016 Hyundai Elantra that had went off the roadway striking a tree and utility pole.
Officers concluded that the driver Haley Miller, 20, of Harlan lost control of the vehicle and ran off the south side of the roadway striking the tree and utility pole.
She was transported to the hospital in critical condition by Parkview EMS.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The sheriff's office was assisted on scene by Jackson Fire Department and Riverside Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.