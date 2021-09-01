Need a test for COVID-19?
Finding one might be a little harder now than it was a year ago.
The rising and rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has been driving up demand for testing, as people seek to check whether they’ve been infected or whether they need it to clear them to return to school or work after being exposed to someone who was sick.
Last year, the state had opened numerous free testing sites in cooperation with OptumServe, but over time that contract wound down and many areas shut down or reduced testing capacity in 2021 when cases started falling rapidly off the historic winter spike after vaccines went out.
But now that cases are surging just as fast now as they were in November, people are scrambling to get tested again and, sometimes, finding that’s more difficult to do.
With fewer testing sites available compared to last year, area health officials are advising people there’s one place they shouldn’t go seeking a test — the hospital emergency room.
The Noble County Health Department sent out an advisory earlier this week reminding residents of that fact and directing them to the free public testing site in Albion.
“Local hospitals are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients putting a strain on hospital resources. DO NOT go to the hospital to receive a COVID-19 test,” the health department said.
Local facilities are not overwhelmed yet, but they’re certainly a lot busier than they were two months ago as COVID-19 volume has picked up substantially across the state. Northeast Indiana’s hospital census — the total number of patients in treatment for COVID-19 care — has increased from 16 patients on June 29 to 262 as of Thursday and still rising day-to-day.
“Although we currently have adequate capacity, the recent increase we have seen in COVID-19 patients is concerning. Like many hospitals in the area, Parkview Noble Hospital has been experiencing a high census in our emergency department and other care units related to an increase in COVID-19 patients,” Tami Brigle, Parkview Health public relations manager, said.
Free testing is available six days a week at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion. People needing testing should enter at the rear of the building at Door 6, the same location that previously hosted the county’s vaccine clinic.
That site is open from 1-7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The testing site is closed on Sunday. People should register to set up an appointment at scheduling.coronavirus.IN.gov.
Free testing is available four days a week at the DeKalb County site located at the old Butler gym, 308 N. Ash St., in Butler. The site is open 1-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday.
The only other option within DeKalb County is Parkview First Care at 1314 E. 7th St., Auburn. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment contact the office at 927-9514.
Walmart is offering curbside testing in DeKalb County, appointments can be made by calling 800-635-8611. They are the only local pharmacy offering tests.
Additional pharmacy sites as well as additional free testing sites are available in Fort Wayne and in Elkhart County, but would require people to travel farther from their hometowns.
For other health issues, people should see their regular primary care physician or use walk-in clinics and leave the emergency room for emergencies only.
“It is important to remind the public that they should continue to use the ER for emergencies. Individuals with non-emergent care needs should contact their primary care provider or visit the nearest walk-in clinic or urgent care facility. Virtual care options are also available as a convenient way to be seen from the comfort of home,” Brigle said.
As COVID-19 cases have shot up due to the delta variant, testing has risen too. The rise in new cases being identified has not been brought on solely by testing, as positivity rates — the percentage of tests that come back positive — has risen from a low of 2.1% in mid-June to about 11% recently, showing that there are simply many more people carrying the virus.
Statewide, testing has risen from about 10,000 tests done per day at the start of July to averaging more than 42,000 tests per day over the past seven days.
