AUBURN — The price to dispose of solid waste and recyclables is going up in the city of Auburn.
The Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety approved an extended contract with Republic Services of Fort Wayne on Thursday morning.
The two-year extension comes with a 3.5% increase for 2022 and a 3% increase for 2023. After the two year extension, the city’s contract will have to be sent out for bid, allowing other companies the opportunity to present their proposals.
City Attorney Erik Weber said the rate-increase is competitive with what other trash haulers are charging.
“We still have one of the best rates in northeast Indiana,” he said. “We get excellent service from them. Sometimes, there are missteps but they work well with the clerk-treasurer’s office to get these missteps resolved.”
In 2022, city residents will pay $13.79 a month for trash and recycling pickup, and in 2023, the rate will climb to $14.19 a month. Both rates include the city’s 36-cent administrative fee.
Weber said city residents have benefitted from the 99-gallon recycling bins offered by Republic and the yearly spring cleanup.
“There are many communities that don’t have it (spring cleanup),” he said. “If you would ask most people, I believe they are satisfied.”
Mayor Mike Ley said the spring cleanup is a great benefit to the community.
Before voting on the motion, board member Herb Horrom took the opportunity to question Craig Lutz, municipal manager for Republic Services.
“I think with a lot of the services within the city, we take them for granted. When there is a blip, we say, ‘Hey, what’s going on here?’” Horrom said in questioning Lutz about a few recent issues with trash pickup.
Lutz said just like any other businesses, the solid waste industry has also had its fair share of challenges during the pandemic.
He said labor shortages and other labor issues with people being quarantined because of the virus has caused issues.
“We pride ourselves in being an essential provider for the residents,” Lutz said. “Staffing has been a challenge in the industry, but we are better today than what we have been.”
He went onto say that the company continues to make improvements to make the job a more efficient one.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure those services that are expected are done in a timely manner,” Lutz said.
He said another challenge waste haulers have faced during the pandemic is the amount of residential waste that is being collected. At the heart of the pandemic, trash haulers saw a 20-25% increase in residential waste. That number has since deflated to around 7-9%.
This increase in the amount of waste fills trucks at a faster rate, adding time to routes as drivers have to travel back to Fort Wayne to dump the waste.
After hearing Lutz’s explanation, Horrom said he was in favor of moving forward with the contract.
“Hopefully, everything will settle down,” Horrom said.
In other business Thursday:
• Trick-or-treat hours were approved — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 with the downtown trick-or-treat event from 4-6 p.m.
• The Auburn Fire Department’s Fill the Boot campaign benefitting the Muscular Dystrophy Association will be Sept. 1 from 4-7 p.m. , Sept. 2 from 1-4 p.m. and Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Auburn firefighters will be at 7th Street and Touring Drive collecting money.
