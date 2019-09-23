KENDALLVILLE — At its Sept. 11 meeting, East Noble School Board members approved the hiring of four people, pending completion of the required expanded background screening:
• Lauro Zuniga, as instructional assistant at East Noble High School;
• Cathy Temple as three-hour food service assistant at East Noble High School;
• Emily Savage as Spell Bowl and assistant Spell Bowl sponsor for East Noble High School;
• Jessica Hull as freshman volleyball coach and interim head varsity volleyball coach at East Noble High School.
Resignations were accepted from Angela Morr as first grade teacher at Rome City Elementary School; Angela Meyer as an instructional assistant at East Noble High School; Jessica Slone as an instructional assistant at East Noble Middle School; Tiffany Battrick as a route driver; Amy Ricker as a food service assistant at East Noble High School; Megan Disque as Academic Team sponsor at East Noble High School; and Tyler Ferguson, as head volleyball coach at East Noble High School.
