Members of the East Noble baseball team volunteered Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Elks Lodge 1194 in Kendallville, providing club members with help on the golf course.
The Elks' motto, "Elks care, Elks share," was demonstrated by the dozen or so East Noble students, baseball players, who wanted to give back to the lodge for the past support.
East Noble coaches, Edmonds, Leighty, and Jones were also in attendance. The team spent about four hours doing landscaping on the golf course. The Elks supplied the team with a group lunch.
"The lodge appreciated the work that was done, and the youth who provided it," said Elks publicity director Steve Kramer. "It is great to see East Noble teams giving back to their community."
