COLUMBIA CITY — A LaOtto man with ties to an Auburn church made his first appearance in Whitley County Circuit Court on Monday on charges of child molestation.
Steven F. Ardheurumly, 67, of LaOtto, is charged with three counts of child molestation, Level B and C felonies, as well as attempted child molesting, a Level 4 felony.
KPC Media Groups’ church directory, which runs in our Saturday publications, lists Ardheurumly as the pastor of Heritage Community Church in Auburn.
The first two incidents are reported to have happened between January 2010 and March 2013 involving a child under the age of 14.
The third count against him involves another child under the age of 14 and is said to have occurred between 2006 and 2009.
The Level 4 felony charge reads that it involved a third child under the age of 14 and occurred between 2016 and 2021.
If the court finds him guilty, a Level 4 felony carries a sentence between two and 12 years. A Level C felony carries a potential sentence between two and eight years and a Level B felony has a sentence range of six and 20 years.
Ardheurumly is expected to return to court on Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. for a pretrial conference. He is currently out on bond and taking part in pretrial services.
