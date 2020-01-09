Shined, polished, refurbished and renewed, the school on the corner of Diamond and Riley streets is ready to begin its second 100 years of service.
"The Community Learning Center is ready for guests!" said Julia Tipton, CLC director. "Our official open house is Saturday, from 1-4. You won't be disappointed. We can't wait to see you!"
Guests are asked to use the Riley Street entrance.
Self-guided tours will be available. Community members, CLC staff and CLC board members will be stationed throughout the center helping to answer questions about the unique spaces and CLC programming.
"You'll have a chance to see the health and wellness area along with the performing arts and fine arts areas," Tipton said. "The auditorium and reception room will be beautiful areas to visit."
Tipton said Parkview Noble Hospital's Center for Healthy Living moved in to its quarters at the CLC Monday and began classes at the CLC this week.
United Way of Noble County also moved in.
"We are so happy to have these community partners with us at the CLC," she said. "Freedom Academy and East Noble schools are busy getting their spaces ready as well."
Also Saturday, a Gaslight Playhouse event will begin in the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. The deadline for reservations was Dec. 31.
The Gaslight Playhouse Community Theatre Noble Awards, presented this year for the first time, will recognize outstanding work, according to Gaslight board member, Michael Johnston, who thought of the award.
The goal of the Noble Awards is to promote excellence and generate enthusiasm among cast, crew and audience, according to information provided by Gaslight's board of directors.
Awards will be in categories such as set design, costumes and performance.
People up for one or more Noble Award are Nikole Albright, Jenna Boese, Andrew Canavera, Ryan Crump, Lee Ann DePew, Aaron Dills, Jo Drudge, Brock Eastorm, Brad Graden, Dave Hale, Grace Hale, Addison Hampshire, Jeanne Hanford, Tyler Hanford, Kolten Hunt, Heather Johnson, Joslyn Keel, Catherine Kreigh, Kyle Leitch, Betsy Ley, Kavin Ley, Brooke Manns, Karyn Mercer, Devin Netting, Jen Netting, Josh Ogle, Robyn Pasko, Claire Replogle, Gabrielle Schermerhorn, Jenessah Schlatter, Josh Shepherd, Rachel Skurner, Jennifer Strong, Kara Strong, Lynn Strong, Lydia Tremaine, Abby Walkup and Elliott Waugh.
Local contractors have transformed the historic Kendallville school and former East Noble Middle School into a center that can be used by people of all ages.
Work began last year to renovate the more than 100-year-old building for its new role. Crews have been tackling the building in phases, creating new spaces where local organizations will have room to educate and collaborate.
After opening bids for demolition of the empty school in January 2018, the school reversed course and agreed to transfer the building to the City of Kendallville in February. The city held the building while the CLC nonprofit was incorporated and obtained a tax-free status from the Internal Revenue Service.
Renovations began as soon as the city took stewardship of the building and have been ongoing. The construction work has been funded by the Dekko Foundation, which was an integral partner during the CLC’s creation.
Kendallville signed over ownership of the property to the CLC organization in November.
Members of the CLC’s nine-person board of directors represent organizations that supported the formation of the Community Learning Center and help to govern its operations.
The board’s officers are Judge Robert Probst, president; CEO of the Cole Center Family YMCA Casey Weimer, vice president; Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, secretary; and Dekko Foundation President Tom Leedy, treasurer.
Other board members are Ann Linson, superintendent of East Noble School Corp.; Jim Pankop, director of the Kendallville Park Department; Gary Adkins, president of Parkview Noble Hospital; Candice Holbrook, Oak Farm Montessori head of school, and Melissa Carpenter, Freedom Academy executive director.
