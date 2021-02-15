KENDALLVILLE —The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City are closing at 6 p.m. today, and will remain closed until at least noon on Tuesday.
There will be no flow yoga class tonight, either in person or online.
Monday’s Take & Make project will not be available until today at 1 p.m.
