KENDALLVILLE — Three former East Noble AFS exchange students returned here recently to visit their host families.
Hannah of Germany spent a week with Hannah’s AFS host parents, Loren and Mary Allen. A highlight was Kendallville’s July 4 celebration, including the Philharmonic concert at Bixler Lake Park.
In Fort Wayne, Hannah, her parents and sister and the Allens toured the Electric Works project at the old General Electric site. They also visited Shipshewana, spent time with Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe learning about local government and toured the Kendallville library and the Windmill Museum.
“It was great to meet Hannah’s family,” Loren Allen said. “It was so good to see Hannah again and to even set a date for us to travel to Cottbus, Germany, to spend time there.”
The Brad and Alisa Bloom family of rural Kendallville had back-to-back visits from two former students. Zaid of Jordan came for 10 days in July prior to going to Washington, D.C., to help with the orientation of incoming AFS YES students. Zaid is studying engineering in Budapest, Hungary, and also working part-time in Budapest for Prezi.
The day after Zaid left, Alain of Switzerland arrived with family members for a visit before embarking on a car trip in the northeastern U.S. and Canada, including Niagara Falls and Toronto. They flew into Chicago and will depart from New York City. Alain, a chemistry student, won a chemistry competition in Switzerland and recently represented Switzerland at an international chemistry competition in Paris.
This year East Noble is hosting three AFS students: Rio of Japan, Leith of Tunisia and Omer of Turkey. They are scheduled to arrive on various days next week.
For more information about AFS visit afsusa.org.
