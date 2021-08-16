BUTLER — An informational meeting for a proposed county solar energy system ordinance will be held at 6 p.m. today at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, 603 E. Green St.
The meeting is being presented by the DeKalb County Plan Commission and the DeKalb County Zoning Administrator. The purpose of the informational meeting is to share copies and information of the proposed language of the ordinance and allow for public comment.
The two solar companies looking to develop in DeKalb County will be there for additional information as well.
The draft language of the ordinance can be obtained online at tinyurl.com/DeKalbSolarOrd.
Questions from the public will be collected and answers will be distributed approximately one week after the meeting. Public questions and comments may be limited due to the time constraints of the meeting.
Public comment can also be written to the DeKalb County Plan Commission, 301 S. Union St., Auburn, IN 46707 or emailed to PlanCommission@co.dekalb.in.us.
