AUBURN — The success of a vibrant downtown often revolves around the availability of parking within that downtown district.
Parking issues and how to create the needed space is something that many communities grapple with as the focus of many small to mid-size towns has returned to downtown shopping areas.
The City of Auburn is not immune from this issue. As the downtown area continues to grow with residential options and businesses, there is a need for more parking.
Currently, the majority of the parking within the downtown area is two-hour parking from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Several businesses currently utilize private parking lots, but Mayor Mike Ley said there is still a need for more.
This became an issue in 2020 with the expansion of Credent Wealth Management in downtown. Work is currently underway on a new three-story headquarters at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets.
Mayor Ley said during an earlier meeting that Credent and other developments will create “almost an absolute need for a parking garage” in the future.
In an effort to address the parking issue within the downtown district, the city recently completed phase one of a parking study.
The mayor said the study was a “gut check” to see where things were in the city in terms of parking availability.
“We need more off street parking,” Ley said. “We want to keep the retail spaces open for patrons so we can’t fill them with employees.”
In the downtown district, which runs from roughly 4th Street on the north to 12th street on the south and Van Buren and Union streets on the west and east, there are 345 designated two-hour parking spots and 10 spots designated as American Disability Act spaces.
The downtown district contains around 368 unlimited parking spaces and 832 spaces in private lots.
In the short term, the city has plans for a temporary, stone parking lot one block to the east of Credent Wealth Management, on city-owned land south of 7th Street along Cedar Creek.
Long-term, Ley said the situation is ever-changing and fluid.
“There are several discussions on the table for more development in downtown,” he said. “Knowing more is coming in the way of development is exciting.”
Ley said the parking situation is a good issue to have because that means the downtown area is vibrant and growing.
To help cure parking issues within downtown, the city recently hired a part-time parking enforcement officer and acquired the needed software to be able to ticket drivers who abuse the two-hour parking limit.
“Without enforcement, you might as well take the signs down,” he said. “There has been a noticeable change once word got out about the enforcement.”
