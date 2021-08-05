AUBURN — After months of no activity, work is back underway at the corner of C.R. 11-A and C.R. 56 on a new building for the DeKalb Humane Society.
Carolyn Shelton, DeKalb Humane Society board president, said work resumed in June on the project. The majority of the building’s outer foundation is currently poured.
Construction of the new building was supposed to start in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the project. The steel frame for the 6,000-square-foot facility is being made locally at Nucor. Fetters Construction of Auburn is the lead contractor.
Shelton said the current projection is that the project will be completed by May 2022 depending on weather and materials with COVID-19 still prevalent in the community.
The new building will replace the shelter’s current building, which sits west of Butler on U.S. 6.
The new building will have a lobby, two offices, a community room, kitten room, cat condos, cat isolation room, dog isolation room, 21 dog kennels with outdoor runs, a break room, laundry room and storage space. It will also include a garage. An air purification system and other sanitation features will also highlight the new building.
The humane society has hosted several fundraisers to help pay for the $2,257,400 building as it is hoping to not have to borrow money to pay for the project.
Shelton said they have currently raised $1,530,046.04 with another $20,000 in pledges and $210,000 pledged as in-kind donations.
She said the pandemic has caused construction costs to rise. The board is currently looking to raise another $497,370.96 in donations.
The material from Nucor was purchased in early 2020, saving the humane society from rising prices for steel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.