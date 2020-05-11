INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has suspended Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill for 30 days for inappropriately touching women at a party in March 2018.
The justices agreed with findings of the state attorney disciplinary commission that Hill did conduct battery — although he was never criminally charged with such — and thus, did violate the state's code of conduct for licensed practitioners of law.
However, they issued a suspension slightly more lenient than the 60-day recommendation of the disciplinary commission.
"The Court concludes that Respondent violated Professional Conduct Rules 8.4(b) and 8.4(d)," the justices wrote in the conclusion of their 19-page decision. "For Respondent’s professional misconduct, the Court suspends Respondent from the practice of law in this state for a period of 30 days, beginning May 18, 2020."
The justices ordered that Hill will be automatically reinstated at the end of the suspension.
Hill came under fire following an Indiana General Assembly wrapup party at an Indianapolis bar in March 2018, where the attorney general showed up, allegedly had several drinks and then reportedly made unwanted advances on and touched multiple women at the party.
Women at the party, one of which was a Democratic Indiana legislator, initiated a complaints over Hill's behavior. The Indiana inspector general completed a detailed report and interviewed dozens, ultimately coming to the conclusion that the actions likely fell short of criminal charges.
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office never filed any charges following the incident.
However, parallel to potential criminal filings, Hill faced civil suits as well as a disciplinary complaint. A hearing officer, upon taking evidence and reviewing the case, found Hill's behavior to be a violation of the state's attorney code and recommended a 60-day suspension without automatic reinstatement of his license.
Upon review, the supreme court agreed with the commission finding that Hill had committed battery by touching the woman in a "rude" and "insolent" manner.
"In sum, we find and conclude, as did the hearing officer, that the Commission proved by clear and convincing evidence that Respondent committed the criminal act of battery," the court wrote in its opinion.
The court also agreed that Hill's actions violated two sections of the attorney disciplinary code including 8.4(b) regarding attorneys who “commit a criminal act that reflects adversely on the lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer in other respects" and 8.4(d) regarding conduct that "is prejudicial to the administration of justice.”
While considering an appropriate sanction based on the hearing officer's recommendation, past action by the court and the circumstances of Hill's actions, the court deviated to impose a lesser penalty than the suggest 60-day suspension without automatic reinstatement, instead going with 30 days and allowing Hill to resume immediately upon successful completion.
"The victims have suffered significant harm that, while certainly exacerbated by other events, was caused most proximately by Respondent’s misconduct. Respondent’s substantial experience in the practice of law, almost all of which has been spent in a prosecutorial capacity, counsels that he should have known better than to conduct himself at the bar in the manner he did; but that same experience, consisting of roughly three decades of public service without prior discipline, also carries mitigating weight," the court stated.
Also of note, early in the opinion, the justices scolded both sides in the case for their rhetoric in filings, reflecting the heated nature of the matter at hand.
"At the outset, we are compelled to note our strong disapproval and extreme disappointment with respect to the tenor of the parties’ briefs in this case. The Commission repeatedly refers to Respondent in hyperbolic terms of sexual predation, and the Commission — entirely without support — accuses Respondent of having committed perjury at the final hearing simply because the hearing officer, in endeavoring to reconcile all the testimony (including Respondent’s), found that Respondent’s conduct amounted to battery. Respondent for his part alternately describes the Commission using terms such as 'imperialist,' 'coddling,' 'dismissive,' and 'arrogant,' and Respondent devotes far too much of his briefing to entirely unfounded attacks on the Commission’s motives and integrity," the justices stated.
"There are many legitimate legal arguments to be made in this case, which makes the parties’ inappropriate ad hominem attacks on one another a particularly frustrating distraction. We expect counsel to behave better in future cases," the court said.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Monday that his office is reviewing the legal ramifications of the attorney general's suspension.
Holcomb also reiterated that he maintains the opinion that Hill should resign from office.
"Now having been validated for the fourth time including, as you mentioned by our state's highest court ... suffice it to say, my personal position has not changed since I reviewed the facts myself about two years ago," Holcomb said.
