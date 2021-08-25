AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library will be closed Thursday and Friday for staff training and will reopen on Saturday.
The professional development days allow the library’s staff the opportunity to dive into complex topics such as the effects of homelessness and providing sensory-friendly services. There will also be time dedicated to collaboration and aspiration for the library’s impact on the community as a whole.
“We have an amazing, dedicated staff,” said Jamie Long, programming and outreach manager. “During this global pandemic, everyone collectively rolled up their sleeves and got to work to find ways to continue to serve the community, even if we couldn’t always be face-to-face. It is truly amazing what we can do when we come together.”
The library offers services 24 hours a day, even when they are closed. High speed WiFi is always available in the library’s outdoor spaces and parking lot. Patrons can always download eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, television, music and comics using apps like Libby, Hoopla and Kanopy.
No items are due when the library is closed, but they can be returned at the library’s drive-up drop box located in the alley next to the administration annex.
