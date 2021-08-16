AUBURN — The county is one step closer to purchasing a tract of land and its buildings at the east end of Waterloo along U.S. 6.
Todd Bauer of Foresight Engineering informed the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners Monday that he didn’t see anything standing in the way with the purchase of the property owned by Henderson Construction.
The 15-acre property at 3942 U.S. 6 will become home to the DeKalb County Highway Department in the future. The Waterloo site lies along the east bank of Cedar Creek and partially in its floodplain and floodway fringe.
Current plans for the property including two new buildings won’t infringe on any of the wetlands on the property.
The county is purchasing the property for $1,073,000 and is giving Henderson Construction two years to vacate the property upon closing. The property includes an 11,000-square-foot building with 2,300 square feet of office space.
After hearing Bauer’s brief report, Commissioner Todd Sanderson motioned to move forward with the purchase of the property, contingent on the City of Auburn purchasing the highway department’s current location. It is also contingent on the finalization of sale of property on C.R. 61.
Before construction of two new buildings can begin on the property, approval has to be given by the Waterloo Town Council. The county will need a variance for construction of a building to hold salt and sand because of its size.
During a commissioners’ meeting in May, Commissioners President Bill Hartman said, “the highway department is at least 10 years behind” in upgrading its headquarters.
The city of Auburn is purchasing the current 5.5-acre tract of land owned by the county at a cost of $305,000. The city is expected to use the property to expand neighboring Eckhart Park.
The city has agreed it will not take possession of the existing highway department site until two years after the sale closes. The Auburn Common Council has approved the purchase of the land.
The Waterloo site was the preferred site for the county because of access to U.S. 6 and Interstate 69.
In other business, the commissioners approved a $41,570 contract with Haney’s Glass of Auburn for the replacement of 107 old windows at the DeKalb County Annex Building.
