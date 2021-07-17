LAOTTO — A two vehicle personal injury crash on S.R. 3 sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning.
Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of S.R. 3 and S.R. 205 around 5:26 a.m. Saturday with reports of a two vehicle accident.
While turning left onto S.R. 3 from S.R. 205 a vehicle driven by Craig Tyler, of Churubusco struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle driven by Russell Powers, of Auburn.
According to an accident report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office the two vehicles collided after Powers failed to stop at a stoplight while traveling northbound on S.R. 3. The collision impact sent Powers’ vehicle into the ditch.
The report stated that Tyler had the right of way.
Powers had to be extracted from his vehicle by the LaOtto Fire Department. He was then transported by Parkview EMS to an area hospital.
Tyler had no apparent injuries and refused medical treatment.
Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the LaOtto Fire Department, Garrett Police Department and Parview EMS.
