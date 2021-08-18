BUTLER — DeKalb County residents left the Eastside High School auditorium with more questions than answers Tuesday night after an hour and a half presentation about a new DeKalb County commercial solar energy system ordinance.
The public question and comment portion of the presentation featured more negative comments about the ordinance and solar fields in general than positive. No one who spoke was in favor of the proposed commercial solar farms.
One resident who had done her research on the topic told the crowd the county was lucky to get the ordinance that was presented.
“This is probably going to happen whether we like it or not. We have to push for the best ordinance we can get to protect us,” she said.
Many of those who spoke were worried about solar fields encroaching on their property. Others worried about how neighboring solar fields would hurt their property value.
Another resident who spoke said, in her eyes, the landowners weren’t getting any protection from the proposed ordinance.
“Our lifestyle is going to change completely. Who is representing the simple people?” she said.
DeKalb County Zoning Administrator Chris Gaumer introduced the ordinance by breaking its language down to its simplest form.
If approved, the ordinance would allow for the creation of Commercial Solar Energy System overlay districts within the county. An overlay district would provide additional regulations to the area proposed solar fields would cover. The underlying zoning district would not change, the overlay would in general bring additional rules, regulations and standards.
Companies wishing to invest in the county and build projects must present an economic development agreement, road usage and repair agreement, traffic management plan, decommission and site restoration plans, along with drainage and stormwater runoff plans. A visual buffer of vegetation and landscaping must also be placed around developments.
Gaumer said one of the key parts of the ordinance is the decommissioning and site restoration plan. Companies must submit a letter of credit that is equal to 125% of the decommissioning cost of the project. The bond or irrevocable letter of credit allows the county to use the solar companies’ money to remove the project and revert it back to its original condition if needed.
“We really wanted to make sure there was a fund there in case the county had to decommission one of these sites,” Gaumer said. “We didn’t want to put it on the back of the taxpayers.”
The complete ordinance can be found at tinyurl.com/DeKalbSolarOrd. Those wishing to submit questions on the ordinance can email the DeKalb County Plan Commission at PlanCommission@co.dekalb.in.us.
There will be an upcoming public hearing on the ordinance at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 during the DeKalb County Plan Commission meeting. Gaumer said a site for the meeting has yet to be determined. The ordinance will go in front of the DeKalb County Commissioners at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Commissioners Courtroom on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse.
The informational meeting featured three short presentations from companies looking to build projects within the county. Those three companies included Geenex Solar of Charlotte, North Carolina, Lightsouce BP headquartered in the United Kingdom and Leeward Energy headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
All three presenters hinted at proposed projects within the county, but did not give any details on size or location during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Cliff Scher, senior development director for Lightsource BP, said his company is looking at a 900-acre project.
He said the popularity of commercial solar energy projects are growing because of the renewed push toward green energy and the current cost of the solar panels.
“The price is allowing us to compete with other generators,” Scher said. “There are also more companies willing to purchase renewable energy.”
Robert Kalbouss of Leeward Energy said the companies need landowners that see the value in partnering with the renewable energy companies.
Instead of purchasing the land for projects, companies will lease the land from local landowners allowing them to reap a portion of the benefits. Some companies are paying upwards of $900 an acre for land.
The average lifespan of a project is 30 to 50 years before the project has to be decommissioned.
Kara Price of Geenex Energy said her company is currently developing six projects within the state.
All of the companies said they are focused on giving back to the communities they are in.
“We are committed to open communication,” said Price. “It is important for us to be engaged and address the concerns of the community.”
Geenex is also soliciting landowners in Noble County for a proposed project which runs south of U.S. 6, north of C.R. 400N, west of C.R. 300E and east of S.R. 9. Noble County is currently working on its own commercial solar energy ordinance.
George Bennett, a Noble County councilman and president of the Noble County Plan Commission, recently spoke on Noble County’s ordinance during an Albion Rotary Club gathering.
He said Geenex is offering more than four times the going rate for land leases if a farmer is willing to sign on for a 20-year lease with an option for another 20 years. Bennett said his offer stated that solar company Geenex would pay for the yearly property taxes as well, and there would be an increase on that $900 per year lease after five years.
