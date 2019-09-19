Members of the Kendallville Lions Club recently heard talks by East Noble's three AFS exchange students about their countries and their school year here. From left are Steve Kramer, president of Lions, Leith of Tunisia, Omer of Turkey, Ryoya of Japan and Becca Lamon, vice president of Lions. Ryoya is hosted by the Dr. Phil and Monica Corbin family; Omer is with the Aaron and Jennifer Edwards family and Leith is with the Terry and Grace Housholder family. The students are available to speak to classes, clubs and organizations throughout the school year.
Lions welcome AFS exchange students
TERRY HOUSHOLDER
