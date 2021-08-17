BUTLER — Rowan Tinker will represent northeast Indiana as the Future Farmers of America District III president for the 2021-22 school year.
The Eastside High School senior was elected president during the 91st annual Indiana FFA State Convention. District III comprises 17 FFA chapters from surrounding counties of LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Whitley, Allen and DeKalb.
Eastside will become the host school for a variety of different events throughout the year including the District III kickoff and District III leadership convention.
Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell said these events will bring several hundreds of FFA members, advisors and guests from around the state to Butler.
“Overall, this is an excellent opportunity to showcase Eastside Junior-Senior High School and our local community,” Conwell said.
Tinker kicked off Monday night’s DeKalb County Eastern board meeting with the good news.
During the meeting, the board approved an increase in athletic tickets for the coming school year to help supplement the athletic budget.
Conwell said athletic admission ticket prices have not changed in the last 10 years.
Ticket increases will go into effect this fall and excludes all Northeast Corner Conference and Indiana High School Athletic Association sponsored events.
Standard admission will increase by $1 to $6 a person for all events except for wrestling which saw a $2 increase. Cross country remains free. Football, baseball and softball reserve-only games also saw a $1 increase to $5 a person. Fall and winter season passes, along with all-sport passes, remain the same.
Permission to advertise the 2021-22 budget was approved by the board. A budget hearing will be held during the Sept. 21 school board meeting and its adoption will take place in October.
Conwell said this year’s budget is similar to those presented in past years. It includes capital expenses for maintenance and renovations to DeKalb Eastern buildings. Those renovations include parking lot resurfacing, heating and air conditioning work and general building maintenance to classrooms and hallways.
Due to a lack of interest, an elementary school latch key program will not be offered this year. The program is required to be self-funded and there wasn’t enough interest in the program to fund it.
Resignations and retirements approved included: Cassandra Dahman (Riverdale Elementary), Logan Sunday (Eastside teacher), Chandler Cook (technology support specialist), Lynette Farrington (Eastside teacher aide), Tiffanni Wepner (NEISEC teacher aide), Michelle Szczepanski (NEISEC bus driver), Jane Owen (NEISEC bus monitor), Stephanie Rojas (NEISEC related services) and Sarah Mettert (NEISEC Ed teacher). Jonnee Ensley, an NEISEC psych assistant, announced her retirement.
With a week and a half in the books this school year Conwell said things are going well.
“It is great to see staff and students back,” he said. “Last school year taught us to take one day at a time. We are looking forward to an excellent school year.”
