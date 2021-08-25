AUBURN — With two days remaining in this week’s COVID-19 reporting cycle DeKalb County continues to top last week’s reported cases.
The trend is becoming one that is all too familiar to the DeKalb County Health Department as numbers have continued to rise weekly throughout the month of August.
What is becoming even more alarming is the number of children who are becoming infected with the virus. On Wednesday the county reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total for the week to 113.
Those 32 cases included 10 children who were age 10 and below — those individuals who currently aren’t eligible to get the vaccine — three cases were in students age 11-20. For the week the county has confirmed 31 cases in those 0-20 years of age.
This statistic is one that troubles DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder, who has stressed his concern with students returning to the classroom unmasked.
“Masks in school would be useful and timely to try to cut off higher and higher peaks of COVID-19 cases getting into the unvaccinated school children,” he said.
In the latests coronavirus numbers issued to the state dashboard 20 cases of coronavirus were reported at DeKalb Central Schools for the week ending Aug. 20. Those cases include seven at DeKalb High School, two at DeKalb Middle School, three at J.R. Watson and eight at McKenney-Harrison Elementary.
Hamilton Jr./Sr. High School, Hamilton Elementary and J.E. Ober Elementary all reported less than five cases,
In Wednesday’s state ratings the county continues to be colored with an orange rating for high spread of the virus.
With the continued spread of the virus thanks to the highly transmittable Delta variant health officers in neighboring counties have gone as far as to order public health advisories.
Allen County Health Officer Matthew Sutter, on Monday urged all Allen County residents to wear a mask indoors and get vaccinated. He is also pushing schools in Allen County to reinstate mask mandates to help protect children. Fort Wayne Community Schools is currently the only school system in Allen County to have a mask mandate.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff followed Allen County’s lead on Tuesday issuing his own public health advisory.
During a recent East Noble school board meeting Gaff urged the district and others to once again adopt mask mandates for students and staff.
Souder said he is currently in contact with all the superintendents within the county on almost a daily basis.
Other cases reported on Wednesday included four cases in residents 21-30 years of age, two in the 31-40 age group, seven in the 41-50 age bracket, three in the 51-60 age group, one in the 51-79 age group and two in the 71-80 age bracket.
