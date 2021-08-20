AUBURN — After months of discussion back and forth between the city and county, an old iron bridge that used to call C.R. 75 home may have a new home.
The city is purchasing the former CSX railroad bridge for $50,000 from the county, pending a structural inspection.
Mayor Mike Ley said the bridge will be reassembled and used as a walking bridge over Cedar Creek near 11th Street.
The bridge is part of a larger plan Ley has for the city, which includes a trail along Cedar Creek, which will take residents to Eckhart Park and the ACD Museum.
The wood floored bridge along with its iron trusses were transported from its former location along S.R. 427 — where it had been stored by the county — to 11th Street where it was laid out in pieces.
