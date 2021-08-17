INDIANAPOLIS — An internship with the Indiana House Republicans at the Statehouse in Indianapolis is a good way for college students and recent graduates to gain valuable hands-on work experience.
“This internship offers college students and recent graduates the opportunity to apply what they’ve been learning in the classroom in a professional setting,” said state Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola. “Strengthening their skill set is certainly beneficial as they launch their careers.”
According to state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, internship positions are open to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Students can apply for internships in a variety of departments related to their field of study, including legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy and fiscal policy.
“With the legislature examining an array of issues, from health care to veterans and agriculture to education, all college majors relate to the work we do at the Statehouse,” Smaltz said. “For those who enjoy research, they should consider a policy position. If you like helping others, legislative operations would be a good fit. Our communications team needs students who can write, enjoy graphic design or who are skilled at videography.”
State Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City, said interns will work at the Statehouse in Indianapolis for the duration of the 2022 legislative session, which kicks off in January and concludes mid-March. The paid, spring-semester positions are full time, Monday through Friday.
“Our interns work hard for several months, coming in each day to a fast-paced, ever-changing environment,” Abbott said. “The daily buzz in the Statehouse is energizing and working there is a one-of-a-kind experience. Spots are limited and interviews are ongoing, and I encourage interested students to apply soon.”
Abbott said Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, free parking, career and professional development assistance, enrollment access to an Indiana government class, and can earn academic credit through their college or university. Interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
Visit indianahouserepublicans.com/internship for more information and to apply before the Oct. 31 deadline.
