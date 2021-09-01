AUBURN — RM Auctions opens its annual Auburn Fall sale today at Auburn Auction Park, continuing through Sunday with nearly 1,100 lots — including 500 vehicles —for sale.
RM Auctions said this year’s sale lineup includes American classics, European sports cars, muscle cars, hot rods, customs and modern collectibles.
Overshadowing the 51st annual event is the possibility that it could be the last of its kind.
J.T. Fisher Properties of Auburn has filed plans with local zoning authorities to develop the Auburn Sports Complex on the property at 5538 C.R. 11-A south of Auburn. It would feature baseball and soccer fields, and the spacious main auction building would be renovated to house basketball courts.
The purchase of the park is not final, however, and in 2019, a truck auction company’s plans to buy the property fell through, with RM Auctions then continuing its sales in 2020 and this year.
This weekend’s offering of 500 vehicles matches last year’s total, when the pandemic reduced crowds, but $17.6 million in sales still topped the previous year’s total by $1 million.
A 1964 Porsche 356 C Carrera 2 Coupe carries this auction’s highest estimated value at $350,000-$400,000. It will be auctioned Saturday. Three Porsche coupes rank among the auction’s top four in estimated value.
The Friday lineup’s top-valued car is a 1939 Rolls-Royce Phantom III with an estimated price of $280,000-$320,000 — second-highest for the weekend.
The third-highest estimated price belongs to a 1969 Ford Bronco Custom at $200,000-$250,000.
Three hometown classics for sale are a 1937 Cord 812 Supercharged Phaeton estimated at $175,000-$200,000; a 1936 Cord 810 Phaeton at $125,000-$150,000 and a 1936 Auburn Boattail Speedster at $80,000-$100,000.
The Glen Hague Collection, offered without reserve prices, includes more than 60 Ford models ranging from Model A Roadsters, Custom DeLuxe V-8 convertibles, Thunderbirds, and a selection of tractors. The collection also features nearly 80 Cushman Scooters and hundreds of automobilia lots and parts.
“The majority of the collection has stemmed from Indiana, as he sought out cars of interest from locals … Keeping with originality, Hague was determined to find cars that were untouched and unrestored. He took pride in keeping each car in immaculate, original condition,” the auction company said.
“Knowing Glen’s passion for highly original examples, his collection represents an amazing opportunity for purists looking for examples that have an honest patina, authentic untouched appearance and likely last ran when Glen himself drove the cars into the building after a cross-country road trip,” said Donnie Gould, car specialist for RM Sotheby’s. “This collection is the type of quintessential assembly of cars hidden away in barns you hear about but never see, and we are simply delighted to present the group at our 51st annual Auburn Fall auction.”
The highest estimated price for a car in the Hague collection is $40,000-$50,000 for a1940 Ford DeLuxe Station Wagon — one of 10 wood-sided station wagons from the 1940s and ’50s.
Admission to the auction costs $20 for a one-day pass or $50 for all four days.
RM Auctions said this year’s event will not include the traditional car corral or swap meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.