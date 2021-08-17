AUBURN — Local health officials and doctors may soon be pushing booster shots for those who have taken the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that as early as this week, U.S. Health authorities are expected to recommend an extra dose of the vaccine for all Americans eight months after they get their second shot.
That means local officials who are currently still pushing first vaccines for residents of DeKalb County will begin to push booster shots if approved.
Currently, 41.9% of DeKalb County’s population is fully vaccinated, which is behind the state average of 52.6%.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said the lack of people seeking vaccination with the delta variant running rampant is heartbreaking. He said there is no need for anyone to become infected with the knowledge that is available.
He believes public health and science have done what they can to help get the message to people.
“Without people wearing masks and getting vaccinated, I am at a loss to see how we are going to change this pandemic,” Souder said. “It appears it is going to run its course.”
With the county set to host two large festivals in the next month and a half, Souder is hoping to keep the numbers of new infections in check. One positive, he said, is both the ACD Festival and DeKalb County Free Fall Fair are primarily held outdoors, which helps to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“There is an anticipation of a surge in the making with the holiday (Labor Day),” he said. This could cause more recommendations and advisories from local health officials.
Last week, U.S. regulators announced that transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.
The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration applies to several million Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders.
Souder said those booster shots are currently available within the county.
Studies out of Israel show that the vaccine’s effectiveness after six months was around 84% compared to 96% after two months of receiving the vaccine.
Israel, which exclusively administered the Pfizer shot, has been offering a booster to people over 50 to control its delta surge. On Monday, Pfizer and its partner BioTech announced they submitted data to the FDA to support authorizing booster shots for the general public.
In looking ahead to the prospects of administering a booster shot, Souder believes there are currently enough locations administering the vaccine to keep up with the demand.
Although the accurate numbers aren’t readily available, Souder said there has only been minimal breakthrough cases within the county.
After a week back in the classroom, Souder said the school districts within DeKalb County have only seen minimal COVID-19 cases.
“We have been in contact with the superintendents and the schools are holding their own,” he said. “We aren’t seeing any classroom spread at this point.”
He said those cases that have been confirmed have been spread outside of school.
On Tuesday, health officials recorded 11 cases of COVID-19. In adults 21-30 years of age, one case was reported, the 31-40 age bracket recorded four cases, the 41-50 age bracket recorded two, the 51-60 recorded two and the 71-80 recorded two cases.
