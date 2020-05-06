WASHINGTON — Northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks and Sen. Mike Braun were both recognized by one of the country's leading conservative political action committees for their voting records.
Banks, who represents northeast Indiana's 3rd District, and Braun, a freshman senator who entered office in 2019, each scored near perfects on the American Conservative Union's 2019 scorecard and were given the "Award for Conservative Excellence" designation.
Nine senators and 55 House members were given that highest designation. All of the awards went to Republicans with the exception of Independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan's 3rd District, who withdrew from the Republican party over ongoing disagreements with the president and the party's direction.
Banks scored a 97%, easily making him Indiana's most conservative representative, according to the ACU, as the next two highest congressmen scored 79%. His rating improved from 92% in 2018, and with a lifetime rating of 93.71%.
Indiana's Republican House delegation outside of Banks all scored between 66%-79%. The state's two Democratic congressmen received 3% scores.
Braun also scored highly in his first-ever ranking, recording a 95% match with the ACU's priorities. That put him far ahead of senior Sen. Todd Young, who declined to 68% after posting 91% in 2018.
The group is one of the nation's leading conservative action committees, hosting the CPAC conference yearly that frequently headlines some of the nation's top right-leaning political figures.
The ACU sets policy based on three main priorities: fiscal and economic issues including taxes, budgets, regulation, spending, healthcare, and property; social and cultural issues including the Second Amendment, religion, life, welfare, and education; and national security issues such as preserving the nation’s security by maintaining a strong national defense.
