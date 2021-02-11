KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library is reaching its patrons in new ways during the pandemic, according to a year-end report from director Katie Mullins.
Library board members had a chance to see the numbers at their meeting Tuesday night at the Limberlost Branch in Rome City.
Mullins said the library’s total outreach was 64,719, nearly five times the capacity of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Instead of in-person craft programs, the library gave away 3,322 take-and-make kits for patrons to complete at home. Library staff also created videos for many projects.
The library brought its resources to patrons through 238 doorstep deliveries and 685 curbside pickups. It embarked on a new outreach in August at the Kendallville Farmers Market, engaging 975 people.
Mullins also displayed some of the items in the new memory collection of games, puzzles, books and other items that can be helpful to caregivers of family members who may have Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
Board members heard that the library has a Botanical Conservatory packet, good for one free admission for an adult, available for patrons who want to visit the gardens in Fort Wayne.
The library also received recognition as a regional partner from the U.S. Census Bureau for its work last year in recruiting and training volunteers, and getting residents counted.
In other business, board members discussed two policy questions. Board members agreed that library patrons could use their state-issued identification to check out items if they forget their card. Evergreen permits individual libraries to determine local policy on what method is used.
The board came to a consensus on policy for a coronavirus relief benefit of two weeks paid leave, to be used by staff who become ill, are quarantined or if members of their immediate household are quarantined. The leave can be used one time per calendar year, and can be allocated by individual days, depending on the circumstances.
