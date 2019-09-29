KENDALLVILLE — KPC Media is continuing to grow its operations in northeast Indiana and has named two editors to oversee publication of its daily and weekly publications in the region.
Steve Garbacz, editor of The News Sun in Kendallville, also became the new executive editor of KPC’s north newspapers as of Sept. 1.
Garbacz succeeds Dave Kurtz, editor of The Star in Auburn, in the role. Kurtz continues as editor of The Star.
As managing editor, Garbacz will be responsible for managing the editorial departments and directing the news strategy of three daily newspapers in Kendallville, Auburn and Angola, as well as weekly publications in Albion, Ligonier, Garrett and Butler.
“My news philosophy has always been local first,” Garbacz said, “and that will be my main goal as I work to manage our coverage of northeast Indiana moving forward. But our staff will also be working to grow our digital presence and meet our readers, especially younger readers, where they increasingly look for their news — online and through social media.”
KPC rehired Andy Barrand, a former KPC photographer, Sept. 3 in a new role as assistant managing editor. The position expands the previous duties of the evening copy chief to also include additional writing, coordination and planning for weekend editions of the daily newspapers, as well as coverage of breaking news and digital promotion of KPC content in the evening hours.
Garbacz has been with KPC Media Group since May 2015, first joining the staff as a local government reporter. He rose to the position of assistant editor in summer 2017, before being named editor of The News Sun in June 2018.
Since joining The News Sun staff, he has won more than 20 statewide journalism awards for his reporting, columns, editorials and video productions.
He is a 2008 graduate of Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing. He’s worked his entire career since in local print journalism in Indiana, first as a reporter at The Commercial Review in Portland and then at the Daily Journal in Franklin.
Garbacz, his wife, Ashley, and his infant son, Luke, currently reside in Fort Wayne.
Barrand began his career at the Herald Republican in 1993 before leaving KPC Media Group in 2007, continuing his career at the Journal Review in Crawfordsville. While at the Journal Review, Barrand covered a wide variety of beats including local government, breaking news, features and sports. He also served as night editor before leaving in 2012.
Barrand worked for the Hillsdale Daily News in Hillsdale, Michigan, from 2012 through May 2019 where he held the position of newsroom coordinator before being promoted to editor of the daily.
He is a 1996 graduate of Ball State University with a bachelor’s degree in photojournalism. He’s worked his entire career in local print journalism.
Barrand, his wife, Jamie, and his son, William, currently reside in Coldwater, Michigan. His daughter, Danielle, lives in Auburn. He has twin grandsons, Jack and Deacon.
KPC Media is owned by the George O. Witwer family.
