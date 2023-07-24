INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management forecasted Air Quality Action Days for Monday and Tuesday in parts of northern Indiana.
Air quality is expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) level.
IDEM is forecasting high levels of fine particles (due to smoke from Canadian wildfires in the following regions:
North Central Indiana, including the cities of: Elkhart, Goshen, Knox, Logansport, Plymouth, Peru, South Bend, Warsaw, Winamac and all other cities within the area.
Northeast Indiana, including the cities of: Angola, Auburn, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Hartford, Huntington City, Kendallville, LaGrange, Marion, Portland, Wabash and all other cities within the area.
Northwest Indiana, including the cities of: Crown Point, Gary, Hammond, Kentland, LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, Rensselaer, Valparaiso and all other cities within the area.
In addition, ozone levels were expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range (Orange) on Monday and Tuesday in North Central Indiana and Northwest Indiana.
