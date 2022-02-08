Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Christine R. Wise, 55, of the 3700 block of West Lincolnway Road, Columbia City, was booked at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Cole C. Anderson, 19, of the 4500 block of West C.R. 500S, Albion, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Anderson was held on $2,500 bond.
James A. Alba, 44, of Monroeville, was booked at 5:33 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Eric Espinoza, 21, of hte 9700 block of East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Espinoza was held on $2,500 bond.
Jose D. Hernandez Jr., 26, of the 400 block of East Fourth Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hernandez was held on $2,500 bond.
Mariano J. Salazar Jr., 28, of the 100 block of Senior Way, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Salazar was held on $2,500 bond.
Gary S. Thigpen, 42, of the 1000 block of Hobart Street, Gary, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Thigpen was held without bond.
Justin C. Yates, 37, of the 500 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of possession of a Schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Yates was released on his own recognizance.
Chasity M. Bolen, 44, of the 1400 block of Drake Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Saturday by Noble Count ypolice on a warrant charging a probation violation. Bolen was held without bond.
Jayme E. Layman, 40, of the 18000 block of C.R. 46, New Paris, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony. Layman was held without bond.
Heath E. Yeager, 49, of the 700 block of East C.R. 1200N, Wolcottville, was booked at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kaylene J. Elliott, 49, of the 3400 block of South C.R. 950E, LaOtto, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Elliott was released on her own recognizance.
