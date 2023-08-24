Supporting the animal shelter

Tracie Mullins, center, the executive director of the Humane Society of Noble County, was happily surprised Wednesday with a donation of $1,000 from the reunion committee of the Kendallville High School Class of 1963. With Mullins are, from left, committee members Marilyn Klink, Karna Krull, Carol Forker and Melody Culler.

 Sheryl Prentice

KENDALLVILLE — Noble County’s animal shelter residents are the recipients of a generous gift from a Kendallville High School reunion committee. Executive director Tracie Mullins she was surprised Wednesday with a check for $1,000 from the reunion committee for the Class of 1963.

Mullins said the community is very supportive of the animal shelter, but she was shocked at the generous amount of this donation.

