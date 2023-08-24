KENDALLVILLE — Noble County’s animal shelter residents are the recipients of a generous gift from a Kendallville High School reunion committee. Executive director Tracie Mullins she was surprised Wednesday with a check for $1,000 from the reunion committee for the Class of 1963.
Mullins said the community is very supportive of the animal shelter, but she was shocked at the generous amount of this donation.
“This can be used for spay and neuter, medical supplies, to sponsor adoptions, really for anything we need,” Mullins said.
Reunion committee member Marilyn Klink said that the Kendallville High School Class of 1963 held its 60th reunion on Aug. 12 at St. James Restaurant in Avilla. The committee decided that this reunion would be the last organized event for the class.
So, what to do with the money remaining in the reunion account?
After discussing their options, the committee chose the Humane Society of Noble County as the recipient of their donation.
“We wanted to support another Noble County organization,” committee member Carol Forker said.
Area shelters are reporting an influx of many dogs recently. Mullins said Noble County’s animal shelter has experienced the same thing, with every kennel space filled. She has waived adoption fees for any animal who’s been a shelter resident for six months or longer.
The reunion committee’s donation can also support the shelter’s trap-spay/neuter-return program, known as TNR, to control populations of community cats in cities, towns and rural areas.
Humane Society of Noble County collaborates with Humane Fort Wayne for TNR services, Mullins said. She can transport up to five community cats per week to the Fort Wayne clinic.
Mullins sets live traps to catch the community cats, then transports them to Fort Wayne. The cats are spayed or neutered, given medical care, and are marked with an ear-tip on the left ear for visual identification from a distance. The cats are returned and released back to the communities where they were found.
Community cats are free-roaming cats with no identifiable owner. They are typically not adoptable, making them a target for euthanasia or inhumane death.
Humane Fort Wayne’s Community Cat Program aims to improve the lives of community cats by reducing shelter death; improving health; and reducing overpopulation through its TNR program.
The program does this by offering low-cost spay/neuter of community cats to the public, engaging in targeted TNR projects throughout the community, and providing education and outreach to the community to increase awareness of community cats, how best to care for them, and the services that are available to help them.
Mullins said the shelter is supported by many community donations, but does have one big fundraiser annually.
“Howl N Growl Halloween Party” will be Friday, Oct. 27, at Sylvan Cellars Event Center, Rome City. Cocktails will be at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by a costume contest, raffle, and silent, live and online auctions. Tickets will be $50 per person.
