AVILLA — The Avilla Town Council voted Wednesday to take a deeper look at what a fire station expansion might look like — and potentially cost.
The council voted 2-0 to approve a $7,100 contract with Fort Wayne-based Elevatus Architecture to provide preliminary schematic drawings of what an expanded fire station might look like at its current location.
The company had come to the council in February with a contract for $13,000 offering to come up with a proposal for three options for the fire station:
• remodel and add an addition to the current location;
• tear down the current structure and rebuild on that site; or
• build a new fire station at a different location.
At that February meeting, Town Council president Paul Shepherd said the only option he would consider would be putting an addition on the current fire station.
The station would not fit the kind of fire truck the department is considering purchasing in the future due to its length.
Shepherd and Councilman Bill Krock voted to approve the $7,100 contract. Councilman Phil Puckett was absent from the meeting.
The council made no commitment to go ahead with an expansion project.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
• The council approved a 10-year tax abatement for Indiana Phoenix to purchase new software.
The software cost will be approximately $178,000. It will replace software that is more than 15 years old, according to a company representative, and is no longer reliable.
• The council approved an up-to $600-per-month contract with Tanner Consulting so Utilities Superintendent Brian Carroll can consult with the firm on issues relating to the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
• A representative of the Avilla Redevelopment Commission appeared before the council to gauge interest in expanding the TIF District in the town’s downtown area from its northern to southern borders along Old S.R. 3. The move would take in approximately seven or eight additional businesses.
One potentially affected business owner asked what tax impact the move could have on his business. The council explained the amount the man pays would not change, but some of the money would be set aside for the RDC.
The council gave its blessing for the RDC to continue to research the impact of extending the TIF district.
• The council approved a $145,000 contract with Engineering Resources to prepare final plans for roads and utility extensions to the southern part of the East Industrial Park. The council also approved wetlands and soil boring studies at the park.
• Town Manager Bill Ley’s report said Granite Ridge Builders has nine homes in different stages of construction in Section II of Cranberry Reserve. That leaves five lots remaining to finish the subdivision.
Ley said Section II will likely be full by the end of summer.
• Shepherd and Krock said they both intended that the 15 acres of land the town recently purchased adjacent to Eley Memorial Park should be used for park land.
An adjoining property owned had appeared at previous council meetings trying to nail down the town’s intentions for the property.
