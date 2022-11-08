KENDALLVILLE — Mayor Suzanne Handshoe will hold a press conference "regarding re-election" Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at the Kendallville City Council chambers.
Handshoe, a Republican, is finishing out her fifth term after first being elected to office in 2003.
She's been at the lead through a Republican ascendancy in the city — 2019 was the first year that all elected offices in Kendallville were held by the GOP in 60 years.
