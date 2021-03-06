Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Eric W. Bradley, 34, of the 100 block of East Pearl Road, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bradley was held without bond.
Calvin Brantley, 23, no address provided, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Carter A. Morr, 19, of the 10200 block of Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Morr was held on $2,500 bond.
Angela M. Thorn, 31, of the 9600 block of North Miami Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Thorn was held without bond.
Jakwan D. Braster, 26, of the 2500 block of Gretchen Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:34 a.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Koree R. Coleman, 20, of the 2100 block of North Verdict Street, Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Thursday on two warrants. No charging information provided. Coleman was held on $1,250 bond.
DeShawn D. Gibson, 23, of the 1400 block of Helen Street, Detroit, Michigan, was arrested at 8:13 a.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jeromy Gonzales, 41, of the 300 block of West Wayne, Paulding, Ohio, was arrested at 8:26 a.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Yancie Hunter, 33, of the 700 block of Cedar Road, Bluffton, was arrested at 8:14 a.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Erik A. Mitchell, 29, of the 8300 block of Bridgeway Circle, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:14 a.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Brian C. Nordan, 44,, of the 62100 block of Lagoon Drive, Cassopolis, Michigan, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Scott R. Rudicill, 36, of the 3900 block of Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Rudicill was held without bond.
Lindsay A. Smalley, 32, of the 800 block of West Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:33 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Smalley was held on $5,771.26 cash bond.
Nichole L. Thornsbearry, 35, of the 2900 block of North Oak Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of child seduction, a Level 5 felony. Thornsbearry was held without bond.
Nicholas A. Watson, 41, of the 100 block of West Perry Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Watson was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.