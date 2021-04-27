Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Harold L. Bruce Jr., 53, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Thursday by Wolcottville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Bruce was also held on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. Bruce was held on $2,500 bond.
Amanda K. Baker, 36, of the 200 block of South Orchard Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Amy J. Bolen, 46, of the 1400 block of Spring Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bolen was held on $750 bond.
Desiree N. Jacobs, 35, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony.; and domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Jacobs was held without bond.
Tony J. Jacobs, 37, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jacobs was held on $2,500 bond.
Dalre Owens Jr., 39, of the 900 block of West Ohio Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Owens was held on $1,000 bond.
Lisa F. Partlow, 33, of the 100 block of North Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. Friday on a court order. No charging information provided. Partlow was held without bond.
Michael A. Pearson, 53, of the 100 block of Grand Street, Rome City, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Pearson was held without bond.
Jonathan J. Spaw, 56, of Jim Dandy Court, Avilla, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Spaw was held on $2,500 bond.
Sherri R. Starr, 62, of the 800 block of Gloriosa Circle, Kendallville, was booked at 9 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jason M. Steckley, 30, of the200 block of C.R. 62, LaOtto, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Steckley was held without bond.
Clinton L. Campbell, 28, of the 1800 block of Hawthorne Lane, Kendallville, was booked at 8:58 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Jeffery D. Hamilton, 38, of the 500 block of Viburnum Creek Run, Avilla, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Katrina D. Kelly, 33, of the 1500 block of Knoll Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:35 a.m. Sunday on a probation violation. Kelly was held without bond.
Brian R. Kidd, 42, of the 100 block of West Center Drive, Columbia City, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Kidd was held on $3,500 bond.
Holly N. Maynard, 32, of the 1000 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was booked at 9:04 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Bernice L. Keene, 34, of the 300 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Keene also was held on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Terry A. Mitchell, 32, of the 500 block 0of South Indiana Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Mitchell was held on $2,500 bond.
Brandi R. Pennington, 38, of the 7300 block of West C.R. 100N, Kimmell, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery-moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony. Pennington was held on $2,500 bond.
Daiton Slone, 33, of the 1600 block of Orkney Lane, New Haven, was arrested at 3 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. No bond information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.