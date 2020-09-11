LAGRANGE — Two people in LaGrange were arrested Tuesday evening and charged with dealing in methamphetamine after police allege they found a large chunk of the drug in their home.
According to a news release issued by the LaGrange Police Department, police arrived at a home in the 300 block of Hillside Drive in LaGrange Tuesday after being called to investigate a disturbance at the home. Once in the house, officers reportedly detected the strong odor of marijuana and obtained a search warrant for the property.
With that warrant in hand, police said they discovered a golf ball-sized chunk of material in the home, weighing in at 27 grams. The material is suspected to be methamphetamine. The report said officers also discovered a half a gram of fentanyl, as well as dozens of unused hypodermic needles, marijuana, a wide assortment of drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.
Police arrested Lloyd Rowlison, 27, and Lindsay Grate, 34, both of LaGrange. The pair were charged with dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of hypodermic needles, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Rowlison and Grate were booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
