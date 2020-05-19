LAGRANGE — Lakeland Primary School will be continuing its kindergarten round up tonight, tomorrow and Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the school. Parents of kindergarten students are encouraged to call the school at 499-2430 to schedule a meeting.
The focus of the round up will be filling out the required paperwork and screening the child. The school system asked that only one parent accompany the incoming kindergarten student. Parents need to bring a birth certificate, immunization record and social security card for the child. Information about health services, kindergarten readiness and other programs will be available in a special section on the school system’s website, as well as in an album labeled "Information for new families" on the school system’s Facebook page.
In order to practice proper social distancing, Lakeland Primary is limiting the number of families allowed to visit the school each evening and dividing those people up among small group set up in several different classrooms. All staff members will be wearing facemasks, and attendees are encouraged to do the same.
For more information or answers to questions, call 499-2430.
