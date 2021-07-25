LAGRANGE — If he had his way, Luis Garcia would spend almost every waking moment with a pad of drawing pad in front of him sketching with his collection of colored pencils.
Garcia, 26, of LaGrange, is an artist, and lately, his artwork has started garnering some long-overdue attention. Recently, after several pieces of his artwork were posted online, he’s been commissioned to create several unique pieces of art for a state organization, and then a fan who just happens to live half away across the country.
In Texas.
Luis is a client at The Arc of LaGrange County. He has autism. Six hours a day, five days a week, he joins other Arc clients making parts for local manufacturers. He said he enjoys the work.
But for a couple of hours each day, Garcia gets to spend time in a room not far from the work floor seated at a table with his drawing pad and pencils right in front of him. Drawing. It’s his passion. In fact, Garcia said the longest he’s ever gone without picking up a piece of paper and a pencil is about two days.
While Luis seems to quickly know what he wants to draw each time he sits down, his process is precise and somewhat exacting. For example, he often creates several rough drawings, fine-tuning the character he imagines as he goes. It takes him several drawings before he commits to a final design.
Garcia is predominately self-taught. He did have art instructors work with him while he attended Lakeland, but each day, he learns a little more as he continues to keep drawing.
When asked, Luis will tell you he first started drawing when he was just a small child. And he’ll also tell you that those drawing aren’t a good as the drawing he creates these days.
Luis keeps his sketch pads in a room not far from the front door of Arc’s office. Those books are filled with thousands — yes, thousands — of drawings of animals of almost every shape and size. The artists that influence his work are apparent — Disney illustrators, anime arts as well as the illustrations found in any Dr. Seuss book.
Garcia admitted he’s constantly studying the shape of objects around him and uses that information in his draws. He prefers to draw animals, but is happy to draw inanimate objects like flowers. He will always gift them with an almost Disney-like flair that includes a face and a bit of a personality.
Machines, he said, are boring.
“They don’t have faces,” he explained as he works.
Garcia studies more than cartoons. He said he likes to look at works by the old masters as well, but it’s the bigger-than-life, oversized eyes, and broad smiles usually found in Disney animation and anime that really catch his imagination.
And now, his work, occasionally posted on the Arc Facebook, has started to catch others as well.
Recently, Cathy Robinson, the head of Indiana’s Bureau of Developmental Disability Services, came across one of Garcia’s drawings online and reached out to Garcia through Arc. She had a request.
“Cathy called to commission Luis to create some original artwork she wanted to include in documents she would submit to other state agencies,” said Debra Seman, Arc of LaGrange County’s executive director.
Robinson asked Garcia to draw something to help illustrate the role of a caseworker responsible for helping someone with disabilities.
Not an easy task to illustrate, Seman explained.
But Garcia got to work quickly on a drawing. Within minutes, he created a drawing of his case manager, Nina, making her larger than life and wearing a superhero costume he designed. In the printed text, he called her He said she person with many talents.
Garcia seems to handle difficult subjects like that with real ease.
Not long ago, Seman said she asked Garica to create a drawing marking Disability Week here in the state. He sat down and within hours created a cartoon that he called “I’m able.” It features his likeness in a series of panels that illustrate all the normal things he does during a day. It includes panels entitled “I’m able to draw, I’m able to make friends, I’m able to work, I’m able to have a family, I’m able to attend Mass, I’m able to shop,” and finally ”I’m able to do anything you can do.”
A copy of that drawing made its way to Indianapolis too.
“He gets it, he gets it,” Seman explained.
Now, he’s drawing small figures prepping to hopefully illustrate a children’s book.
Recently, Garcia’s artwork caught the eye of a woman hoping to write a children’s book and she approached Arc hoping he might be interested in illustrating her work. To no one’s surprise, Luis was already thinking about what to draw. Several of his drawings each day are now some of the hundreds of new ideas he has that he thinks might work to illustrate a children’s book.
Recently, Garcia has started talking about a new animated movie in the works that features dragons.
“Now we’re waiting to see dragons appear in his drawing,” Seman said.
