INDIANAPOLIS — Eighteen local governments in the four-county area were awarded funds from the state's Community Crossings program, totaling more than $11.4 million.
The second award cycle for the popular road funding program comes later than usual — for a period this summer there were questions about whether it would happen at all following the statewide shutdown and major disruption to state tax revenues — but it turned out better late than never for northeast Indiana.
Local counties, cities and towns cashed in big in the second cycle combining for $11,407,808.39, with some getting the maximum $1 million award and several others getting hundreds of thousands in funding for roads.
In total, the state issued $101 million in this second round of funding, with the four-county area taking more than a tenth of the pot.
“As we navigate through the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re as committed as ever to improving and building our state’s infrastructure. I’m incredibly pleased that we’re able to fund all of the high-priority local road projects submitted in this round. Taking care of our local roads is key to making sure our communities remain attractive places to grow businesses and create careers," Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness said.
The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $830 million in state matching funds for construction projects since its launch in 2016.
Small communities like those in northeast Indiana have to put up a 25% match to the state funds, leveraging their local dollars on a 4-to-1 investment.
“This is a tremendous win for our local partners,” McGuinness said. “Our continued partnership with Hoosier communities will deliver more high priority local road projects in the coming year, many of which have been in planning for months or even years and wouldn’t be able to move forward now without the state’s funding commitment.”
Local communities that received awards in the second grant cycle for 2020 include:
• Albion, $719,850.00
• Auburn, $471,638.50
• Avilla, $351,646.57
• Butler, $244,482.20
• DeKalb County, $1,000,000.00
• Fremont, $969,000.00
• Hamilton, $906,756.93
• Hudson, $157,157.54
• Kendallville, $723,553.46
• Lagrange, $579,600.00
• LaGrange County, $977,074.95
• Ligonier, $554,589.00
• Noble County, $123,399.99
• Orland, $525,000.00
• Rome City, $138,059.25
• Shipshewana, $1,000,000.00
• Steuben County, $1,000,000.00
• Topeka, $966,000.00
