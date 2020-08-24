ALBION — In less than a month, the Noble County Commissioners will be getting prices on what it's going to take to build a new downtown government annex.
Everything's still on track for development of the estimated $15 million project.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who is coordinating the annex project for the county, presented updates on the project to commissioners Monday morning, including getting approval for the last step ahead of a bid opening.
Commissioners approved the advertisement for bids, a public solicitation to builders to review the county's specifications and blueprints and then quote their prices for the project.
The bid opening is scheduled for Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. in the county's south complex off S.R. 9.
"We're expecting quite a number of bidders," Smith said.
The county will receive the bids at that special meeting and then take them under advisement for review. The commissioners meet next on Monday, Sept. 28 after that and could potentially award the project as soon as then, although it may take longer for architects and the county's construction manager to review the bids to ensure their quality.
The proposed $15 million project will build a new annex building west of the Noble County Courthouse on the square. The current Noble County Prosecutor's Office building will be demolished and the new, larger annex will be built.
Almost all of the county's government departments will move into that facility. One of the main thrusts of the project was to consolidate government operations into two locations — the courthouse and the annex — instead of the current situation with county departments spread out over more than a half dozen buildings in Albion.
Some of those offices are rented while others are aging and a large maintenance expense the county hopes to rid itself of through consolidation.
Once completed, the courthouse will house the courts, clerk's office and probation, while the annex will contain most of the other county business departments such as auditor, assessor and treasurer among others.
The Noble County Health Department, originally planned for the annex, will not go there after commissioners changed course and opted to move that department to the Weber Road building, once Noble County Emergency Management Agency and other offices move uptown.
That change was made in part as a cost-saving measure for the annex project, which was running close to its budget cap, but also because it will be a better fit for the health department to stand alone due to its unique list of services, county leaders have said.
The Noble County Surveyor's Office, currently located in the south complex, will also not go into the new annex, instead moving to join the Noble County Highway Department complex on S.R. 8, since drainage crews and highway work closely together and the department has vehicles and equipment that it needs to park there.
The county can borrow up to $14.83 million for the project in a property tax-funded general obligation bond. The 20-year bond will raise taxes, but the impact to property owners will be small, at least in comparison to other types of building projects such as school construction work.
Tax impact to homeowners will range from about $4-$23 per year, depending on home value, while farmers will pay about $30 per year for every $100,000 of farmland they own.
The Noble County Council has also pledged to use any proceeds from selling county-owned properties that aren't needed after consolidation will be put toward paying back the bond quicker.
In other related annex business, Smith said the relocation of the Noble County Prosecutor's Office to a temporary home at 111 W. Hazel St. is on schedule, with the move scheduled for early September.
The prosecutor, which is being displaced temporarily when its building is torn down, is expected to be in its new location for about 18 months while the annex is built.
