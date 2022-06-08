ALBION — At least from accounting terms, it’s a cliff-hangar.
The Noble County Council delayed decisions on a pair of personnel-related moves during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday, moving both to committee:
• Noble County Chief Probation Officer Stacey Beam requested that three case managers be given $3,000 raises to make their wages commiserate with new responsibilities;
• Noble County Building Department chief Norm Lortie requested that his 25-hour per week part-time building inspector be moved to full-time status.
Beam said the three case managers in her office, who are generally newer employees who handle pre-trial services, are paid approximately $36,800 per year. Administrative assistants in the office are paid approximately $39,700.
Case managers don’t have the responsibilities of full-fledged probation officers, but they are working with offenders, Beam said.
The wage disparity between field workers and office workers is hurting retention/attraction efforts.
“We have struggled… finding qualified folks to come work for us,” Beam said.
The council said the matter would need to go to committee to determine if the duties of case workers merited such an increase. They said a decision might come in July, after the committee makes its report to the full council, but it may be something that council won’t address until budget time in August, which would make the pay increases — if approved — effective after the first of the year.
The case workers are paid through grant monies, so any increase would not come out of the county general fund. Most county salaries are paid for out of the general fund.
The council had also asked Lortie if it would be possible for him to delay his personnel move request until budget time, citing uncertainties regarding the budget with inflation rates going through the roof.
“I’m not sure,” Lortie said, “at some point, how far you can kick it down the road.”
The number of building inspections Lortie’s office handles has increased dramatically. The Noble County Building Department does all new building inspections with the exception of the cities of Ligonier and Kendallville, both of which have their own departments.
Inspections just for municipalities — not including the inspections that occur in rural areas — jumped 10.2% from 2020 to 2021, Lortie said.
Lortie is currently handling inspections, along with his duties as the flood plain coordinator, along with an employee who is working approximately 25 hours per week.
“There’s just not enough time,” Lortie said. “I’m anticipating maintaining at this level.”
He pointed out that LaGrange County has three full-time inspectors. Whitley County has two full-time inspectors and another part-time.
Moving the worker from part-time to full-time would result in funding an additional $22,657 in salary alone, Lortie said.
“We have to pay for it,” Councilman Jerry Jansen said. “That’s the whole thing.”
By moving things around in his budget, Lortie said he could find all but $1,154.
The council said it would have an answer for him as well in July, but it appeared a majority of council members were in favor of the move.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Noble County Highway Department Superintendent Richard Rogers reported that workers had begun the county’s mowing program last week and would begin dust control efforts on gravel roads later this week — depending on need.
