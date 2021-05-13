LAGRANGE — A LaGrange woman is in jail after police said they found more than a pound of methamphetamine in her home Monday afternoon.
The home’s owner, Lindsay E. Grate, 35, of the 300 block of Hillside Drive, LaGrange, was arrested and charged with one count of dealing in methamphetamine/delivery of methamphetamine amount of 10 or more grams, a Level 2 felony; possession of more than 28 grams of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; maintaining a common nuisance-controlled substances, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of a syringe, another Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
LaGrange police officer Nic Dubea said police stopped by Grate’s home to talk to her, and while standing outside the front door noticed paraphernalia sitting in plain sight inside the home. Dubea said he obtained a search warrant for Grate’s home where he allegedly discovered one pound, two-ounces of meth separated into three clear plastic bags.
Dubea said police also found syringes, scales and a large number of small plastic bags.
Grate was placed under arrested and transported to the LaGrange County Jail. She had her initial court hearing Tuesday morning in LaGrange County Court. Her bail was set at $50,000.
However, Grate was free on bond at the time of her arrest pending the outcome of her 2020 arrest where she faces similar charges, including dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a narcotic drug. That case is not scheduled to go to trial until Aug. 4.
Because of her pending case, the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office asked the court to revoke Grate’s bond for that previous arrest. Superior Court Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven agreed, effectively blocking Grate’s ability to bond out of jail.
Also arrested Monday at Grate’s home was Justin Conley, 36, of the 100 block of Central Avenue in LaGrange. He was charged with visiting a common nuisance.
Members of the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office assisted the LaGrange Police Department in its investigation.
