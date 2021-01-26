ALBION — The Noble County Courthouse will remain closed to walk-in visitors through at least the morning of Feb. 8, the Noble County Commissioners announced during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday.
The Commissioners announced the closure on Nov. 30 in an effort to protect county government employees and ensure that they can deliver the essential services necessary for the community to function during the coronavirus pandemic.
Effective that date, all county offices have remained open but a citizen has needed to call for an appointment to physically come to the building. Everyone will continued to be required to wear a mask to during their visit.
The original order was in effect until further notice.
“It’s just a continuation of that until at least Feb. 8,” Commissioner Anita Hess said.
In last Wednesday’s color-coded rankings given the state, Noble County moved from red — the worst level of the coronavirus based on a variety of factors — back to orange.
Part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s orders have mandated that counties which move from red to orange must wait for at least two weeks before lifting red-level restrictions.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman said the closure hasn’t caused any issues.
“There haven’t been any problems I’m aware of,” Leatherman said. “People are still able to make appointments.”
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The Commissioners agreed to pay Noble County Health Nurse Cheryl Brown for 5 1/2 vacation days and two personal days she was unable to use in the past year.
“It’s truly been hard for her to take those days off,” Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel said.
The money to pay Brown will come from the federal government’s CARES Act program which reimbursed the county for pandemic-related issues.
• Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith informed the commissioners he would be seeking quotes for a new air filtration system at the highway department’s offices. Because it would provide a healthier work environment, this project would also qualify for use of the more than $1 million the county has received from the CARES Act.
• Smith said the county was in the process of applying for the first round of Community Crossing grants. Smith said instead of the usual six weeks given to apply for the grants, the first letting runs from Jan. 6-29.
Smith said the county is applying for $500,000 in overlay paving on five roadways southeast of Kendallville and $500,000 in overlay paving on eight stretches of county-owned roads near Albion.
• The Commissioners approved paying American StructurePoint an additional $26,950 for special design work on the new county annex which is currently under construction on the block to the west of the Noble County Courthouse.
The commissioners also agreed to a switch in plumbing materials to be used below grade at the annex. Instead of using PVC piping, contractors will switch to iron. The move will save the county $6,460.
• The commissioners approved a rezoning from A1 (agriculture) to LR (lake residential) for the Mast property on the east side of Skinner Lake. The move will allow for the development of a third home on the property.
• County maintenance supervisor Tim Lock received permission from the commissions to spend $6,950 on new control arms and control panel electronics on the north doors of the courthouse. The doors themselves will not be replaced, only the mechanisms which allow the handicapped button to work, electronically opening the doors when necessary.
