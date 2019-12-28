LAOTTO — Less than a week after Noble County Narcotics Division officers made the biggest-ever meth bust in the county’s history, they’ve done it again, this time seizing a dozen pounds more than the last.
This time, officers seized 32 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, which was being shipped to a rural LaOtto address.
On Dec. 19, police raided a mobile home in Kimmell, seizing more than 20 pounds of crystal meth. The next day, officers received information about another huge delivery expected to come into the county.
In cooperation with drug interdiction officers from California, local police began tracking a package from the west coast to its destination in rural LaOtto. Police obtained a search warrant and when the package made it to a local delivery company, they intercepted it before it was delivered on Dec. 24.
Noble County Sgt. Carey Coney and his K-9 unit, Ike, conducted a drug search on the package and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. Officers received another search warrant and then opened the package, uncovering 32 pounds of methamphetamine, which was packaged with other items aimed at throwing drug-sniffing dogs off the scent.
Officers arrested Raul Ruiz, 38, of Riverside, California. He was arrested in California but is expected to face charges in both his home state and Indiana.
According to a booking entry, Ruiz was booked in California on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and transporting or selling methamphetamine, both felonies.
According to Noble County Sheriff Max Weber, it’s unclear whether the LaOtto bust is related to the recent bust in Kimmell. Both cases remain under investigation.
The Christmas Eve bust was the second time Noble County’s biggest-ever meth bust record was broken in less than a week.
In December 2016, police uncovered a huge amount — 18 pounds — in a home north of Ligonier. At the time, authorities said that was the biggest amount of meth they’d ever seized.
Then on Dec. 19, narcotics division officers uncovered more than 20 pounds in a mobile home in Kimmell.
Then, just five days later, the record was shattered again with this 32-pounder in the LaOtto case.
A typical dose of methamphetamine is a quarter gram and police would normally say a user or dealer has “a lot” of meth if they were carrying a couple grams.
Thirty-two pounds of meth, on the other hand, accounts for approximately 58,000 hits of the addictive street drug.
Those assisting the Noble County Narcotics Unit with the investigation were the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Ligonier Police Department, Hawthorne Police Department, and the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office.
Correction: In a previous story, we incorrectly indicated that 20 pounds of meth was 9,000 doses of the drug. Twenty pounds is 9,071.85 grams, meaning that weight accounts for approximately 36,300 doses. The figure in that previous story has been corrected.
