ALBION — On a night the Central Noble boys basketball team honored its seniors, a junior was nearly perfect for the Cougars.
Sam Essegian went 10-for-11 from the floor in scoring a career-high 23 points as Central Noble routed Fairfield on Friday, 62-36.
The Cougars outscored the Falcons by a combined 43-15 in the second and third quarters to turn a close game into a runaway. In that stretch, Central Noble was 15-for-18 from the floor.
Sophomore Redick Zolman added seven points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. Senior Conner Lemmon and juniors Jackson Andrews and Drew Pliett all scored six. Junior Isaiah Gard added five points and seven rebounds.
Fairfield was led by junior Tyson Frey’s 10 points.
The win improved Central Noble to 17-6 overall as the regular season came to a close.
It was the fifth straight season of 15 or more victories for the Cougars under head coach John Bodey.
Central Noble has finished above .500 in every one of the campaigns since Bodey took the helm during the 2016-2017 season. In the prior 10 seasons, Central Noble had recorded one winning season.
Prior to the start of Friday’s game, Central Noble seniors Landen Vice and Lemmon were honored.
But the night belonged to Essegian. He made his first 10 field goal attempts. He also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
But his defense, as much as his offense, turned the tide against the Falcons.
Essegian had nine first quarter points as the Cougars took a 12-9 lead after one.
Fairfield’s Frey had been nearly as hot as Essegian early.
When Frey scored inside with just over five minutes to play in the first half, the Falcons were within 18-15. Frey had scored 10 of Fairfield’s points at that point of the game.
That’s when Bodey switched things up defensively, having Essegian guard Frey.
Frey didn’t score again, and only attempted one field goal in the second half.
“I thought Sam’s offense and defense were the key to the win,” Bodey said. “He did a good job getting to the basket. He attacked the rim.”
Sparked by Essegian’s defense, the Cougar offense went on a roll following Frey’s basket that made it 18-15.
Essegian got the ball rolling with a basket to make it 20-15. Pliett then scored to push the lead to 22-15.
Fairfield got a bucket, but Pliett scored again, and his basket was followed by another from Jackson Andrews and the Cougars led, 26-17, with 3:17 left in the half.
The Falcons were still within 28-21 in the final 1:44 of the half, but Essegian scored twice and Andrews knocked down a three-pointer to extend the Central Noble lead to 35-21 midway.
Essegian had 15 points by halftime.
The third quarter was pretty much all Central Noble.
A three-pointer by Fairfield had drawn the Falcons within 37-24 early in the third. but Central Noble went on an 18-0 run in the final 5:05 of the quarter to take a 55-24 lead. Essegian had eight of his team’s 20 third quarter points. Zolman and junior Spencer Adams each scored four points in the third. Lemmon added a three-pointer.
Central Noble went 5-for-6 from the floor in the third, and 9-for-10 from the foul line.
Both teams went deep to their benches in the fourth. Central Noble played 13 players in the contest. Fairfield had 15 Falcons see varsity action.
