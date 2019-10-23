ALBION — The pasture may not be greener where he is headed, but it will definitely be warmer.
The Albion Town Council Tuesday evening accepted the resignation of Town Manager Stefen Wynn during its regularly scheduled meeting.
Wynn also serves on numerous boards, including holding the office of treasurer for the board of the Noble County Economic Development Corp.
Per the terms of his employment contract, Wynn gave 60-days notice and will be employed through Dec. 20.
The council immediately began the process of searching for a replacement, with the hopes that someone could be hired within the next 30 days so Wynn could assist in the transition.
On Oct. 17, Wynn accepted a position as city manager in Neptune Beach, Florida, a community of 7,200 residents.
In an email to the council, Wynn said his decision to leave is purely personal, as the move will place his family closer to his wife Autumn’s brother and sister as well as Wynn’s parents.
“Autumn and I made the decision to relocate after carefully deliberating the merits and demands of leaving Albion...,” Wynn’s email read. “In the end, it came down to what’s best for our family — while we are saddened to move further from the outstanding connections that we’ve made in northeast Indiana, we are excited for what awaits us in Florida.”
In his resignation letter, Wynn said he anticipates finishing the West Hazel Street construction project, updating the traffic code and finishing the town’s zoning and subdivision control ordinance updates.
Councilman Darold Smolinske thanked Wynn for the professionalism he displayed as town manager.
“Stefen came in and gave us the push to get out of our comfort zone,” council president Vicki Jellison said.
Wynn has spearheaded several projects in the town, including the placement of banners and wayfaring signs, paving work on several town streets and a long-anticipated fix at the town’s sewage ponds to meet standards set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
“I’ve enjoyed serving the residents of Albion and Noble County for nearly four years,” Wynn said in his resignation letter. “During that time, we’ve accomplished many great things for the people that we serve, thanks, in part, to your willingness to be open to new ideas.
“I believe that we’ve set a modern foundation of good policy and sustainable planning, and because of that, the future is very bright for Albion.”
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council announced that leaf pick-up would begin Monday.
The town also approved a fix to its vacuum truck for $37,500.
