ALBION — A Noble County Highway building that’s likely more than 50 years old will be getting some repairs in an effort to keep it in service for several more years.
On Monday, the Noble County Commissioners approved more than $67,000 in exterior repairs to the county’s truck garage in an effort to stop rapid deterioration to the building.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said the garage — which he and commissioners guessed was probably built in the late 1960s — recently got an emergency roof repair but is in need of much greater maintenance.
“(The building) where we can store all our trucks is severely outdated. It’s starting to deteriorate in a rather quick fashion, so we need to be proactive about maintaining it,” Smith said.
On Monday, Smith informed commissioners he’d like to complete some exterior repairs before winter, including wrapping the building and replacing old windows with new.
In the future, the building could also use significant, and more costly, interior work including insulation, electrical updates and other repairs to keep the facility in working condition.
“If we can get the exterior and windows buttoned up, then we’ll be looking at doing interior repairs,” Smith said. “The interior repairs will be significantly more than this. … Before anything interior starts happening we need to make sure the outside is sealed.”
Smith presented quotes for the exterior work and commissioners unanimously approved $46,818.78 for the building wrap and $20,886.40 for window replacement. That money will come from the city’s wheel tax fund, which has money available.
The interior repairs, Smith said, will wait and will need to be drawn up and bid out due to their expected cost.
While the county is in the midst of planning a $15 million new county annex building downtown, the highway department is not in the process of moving anywhere.
In recent years, the department got a new $1 million shop building, which allows the highway department to better service its fleet of trucks and equipment as well as do in-house maintenance on other county vehicles.
The department has received some boosts in funding in recent years including from an increased state gas tax as well as an increase to the county wheel tax, but the majority of that new funding has been devoted to road maintenance.
