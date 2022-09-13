Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Melissa Becker, 52, of the 100 block of Sheridan Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:52 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Becker was held on $2,500 bond.
Brittany B. Day, 23, of the 14700 block of North C.R. 200E, Manchester, was arrested at 6:03 p.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Derek S. Durbin, 48, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Durbin was held on $2,500 bond.
Jesse Garza, 41, of the 2000 block of Jonathan Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery-moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony. Garza was held without bond.
Isaiah J. Harvey, 24, of the 1100 block of Green Street, Muskegon, Michigan, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Harvey was released on his own recognizance.
Jason D. Kennick, 36, of the 1100 block of Green Street, Muskegon Michigan, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony. Kennick was held without bond.
Jeffery F. Owen, 58, of the 1700 block of South C.R. 300E, Albion, was arrested at 10:01 p..m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Owen was released on his own recognizance.
David J. Goble, 27, of the 9300 block of East Baseline road, Avilla, was booked at 9:44 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Kristina L. Mapes, 38, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Mapes was held on $2,500 bond.
Adrian Reyes, 20, of the 500 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was booked at 9:46 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Brent R. Trammel, 55, of the 11400 block of Arcola Road, Arcola, was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08%-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Trammel was held on $2,500 bond.
Kevin C. Clark, 45, of the 100 block of Holiday Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; false informing, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
