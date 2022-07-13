LIGONIER — The West Noble school board expressed its displeasure Monday night over an unintended consequence of rejecting the purchase of an upgraded air compressor for the transportation department,
This time, the board refused to approve the check for the restocking fee, triggered when the board reneged on the purchase. The restocking fee is owed to the company that sold the compressor to the school district.
The consent agenda included the June 27 minutes and financial disbursements. After brief discussion, board member Todd Moore moved to approve the consent agenda minus the check for the restocking fee, which carried 5-0. Board members David Peterson and Travis Stohlman were absent.
The board acknowledged that transportation director Brandon Chordas had followed the proper procedure for writing the compressor’s purchase order. Department heads have discretion to use their budgeted funds to meet the needs of their departments, and the money was in the budget.
Board president Joe Hutsell said that board members “didn’t know” about the air compressor purchase order. He suggested that the board may revise the purchase order procedure to give itself a larger role in determining departmental purchases.
A revised Classified Employee Benefit and Compensation Guide got a green light from board members. Superintendent Galen Mast and district financial director Barbara Fought worked together on the guide to update language to add more pay levels to routes, as well as edit for clarity for sections on trips and extracurricular activities.
Mast also handed out new drafts of the student handbooks for the primary, elementary and middle schools, with the 81-page high school handbook to be digitally sent. Board members were asked to read all four handbooks before their adoption is considered at the July 23 meeting.
Mast said all four school principals worked on the handbooks, going through every section for the first time in about 20 years. Individual sections had undergone changes over the years but this update was comprehensive.
The board also received information to review about Choice House, a grant-funded program for special-needs adults, age 18 to 23, who have moderate cognitive disabilities. These young adults are capable of living alone and holding jobs, but need help with everyday living skills.
Mast said a $400,000 grant will be used to build a facility on a donated lot in the heart of Kendallville to offer access to services by eligible young adults. He said the Kendallville site was chosen as more centrally located than the current facility in Angola.
In other business, the board approved these personnel changes;
Resignations: Keith Lemon, middle school custodian, effective June 24; Angelica Shriver, middle school program assistant, effective June 30; Daniela Lopez, middle school applied skills program assistant, effective June 30; and Wyatt Tuggle, high school assistant boys track coach, effective June 30.
Classified: Jen Pease, Monica Walters and Alicia Squire, high school program assistant functional skills, 184 days for 7 hours at $13 per hour, effective Aug. 11; Amy Church and Pamela Maynard, elementary program assistant applied skills, 184 days, for 7 hours at 413 per hour, effective Aug. 11; and Desiree Gangwer, middle school food service, 184 days for 6 hours at $13 per hour, effective Aug. 11.
Service Agreements: Ashleigh Tippmann, high school high ability conferences, $32.50 per hour; Brenda Yoder, Jane Kidulas, Melody Marsh, Chanelle Hawkey, Angela Beers and Stephanie Farkas, elementary curriculum writing for third grade, 7 hours each at $20 per hour; Tyler Schuller, high school fall assistant athletic director, $2,081; Abel Zamarripa, high school boys head soccer coach, $3,059; Ryan Barth, high school boys assistant soccer coach, $1,773; Emanuel Ibanez, high school boys additional assistant soccer coach, $1,211; Kaitlin Logan, high school head volleyball coach, $3,059; Kaylen Warble, high school junior varsity volleyball coach, $1,773; Tony Mast, high school assistant football coach, $2,979; Haley Fulkerson, high school fall and winter head cheerleading coach, $2,260; Aby Richardson, high school fall and winter assistant cheerleading coach, $1,211; Sarah Bollet, gym floor refinishing trainer, $1,000; and Adam Records, gym floor refinishing trainer, $500.
